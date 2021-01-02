Libya

Protestors storm Haftar military building in Jufra

After continued attacks on the civilians in the area, people are protesting against foreign military fighting for Haftar

BY Libyan Express

Protestors carrying signs that call for the withdrawalof foreign military forces. [Photo: Burkan Al-Ghadab]
Demonstrators expressed their anger in the area of Houn in Jufra as a result of crimes committed by mercenary groups supporting Haftar and his forces.

The protesters stormed the headquarters of a Haftar military base in Houn to demand the departure of the Sudanese “Janjaweed” mercenaries and Russian “Wagner” group who fight alongside Haftar’s forces.

The media office for the Burkan Al Ghadab operations room said in a statement that the demonstrators storming the building and demanding the departure of foreign forces is a result of their repeated unprovoked armed attacks on civilians in Jufra.

The statement also reported that Last July, a number of people in Houn area protested against Ziyad Al Arabi’s murder in front of his house with the bullet by Sudanese Janjaweed mercenaries spread while he was trying to prevent them from stealing his car.

More recently, a civilian named Ayman Abdullah Abu Qasisa was killed eight days ago after being attacked by 18 Janjaweed mercenaries who threw his body on the road in the industrial district of the city.

