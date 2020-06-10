Putin and Merkel agree on need for political solution in Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced concern over the escalation of hostilities in Libya, the Kremlin has said Tuesday.

“The leaders expressed concern over the escalation of hostilities in Libya. The inevitability of an early ceasefire and the launch of intra-Libyan negotiations under UN auspices were emphasized,” it said in a statement.

The Russian side gave a positive assessment of Haftar’s ally Egypt’s mediation efforts to peacefully settle the Libyan crisis, following on from the decisions of the international conference on Libya held in Berlin on January 19.

Russia backs up Haftar’s forces with military equipment and Wagner Group mercenaries, while Germany has been trying to neutrally broker a political solution in Libya.