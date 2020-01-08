Putin, Erdogan urge Libyan parties to start a ceasefire on January 12

Turkey and Russia urged Libya’s warring parties on Wednesday to declare a January 12 ceasefire as Khalifa Haftar’s forces continue to attack the capital to seize power.

Turkey backs Fayez al-Serraj’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and has said it will send troops as requested, while Russia has sent forces to back Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

However, after talks between their presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, Turkey and Russia issued a joint statement calling for the end of hostilities, normalization of life in Tripoli and other cities, and U.N.-sponsored peace talks.

The conflict is undermining regional security and “triggering irregular migration, further spread of weapons, terrorism and other criminal activities including illicit trafficking,” the statement said.