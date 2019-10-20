Putin, Merkel discuss Libya on the phone

By Libyan Express

Putin and Merkel. [Photo: Archive – Social Media]
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Libya, Syria, and Ukraine during a phone call, the Interfax news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.

Putin and Merkel agreed to continue preparing a meeting of leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine and stressed the importance of advancing the political settlement process in Syria.

Russian has been accused by many international and even Russian reports of taking sides with Khalifa Haftar’s forces in their military operation agaisnt the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Libyan Volcano of Rage operation of the Government of National Accord seized belongings of Russian mercenaries linked to Wagner Group in southern Tripoli frontlines after Haftar’s forces had been pushed out of them.

Tens of Russian mercenaries have also been killed in airstrikes by the GNA forces and in clashes in different frontlines in southern Tripoli.

