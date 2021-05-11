World

Qatar’s Emir in Riyadh for official visit

BY Libyan Express

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad arrives in Jeddah, where he is received by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. [Photo: SPA]
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Monday, where he was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The emir received an invitation from King Salman to visit the Kingdom end of last month, which was hand delivered by Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

