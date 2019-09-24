Qatar’s Emir slams countries backing warlord attacks on UN-backed government in Libya

By Libyan Express

Qatar’s Emir speaking at the UN General Assembly. [Photo: Internet]
The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on Tuesday took a swipe at countries backing Libyan warlords and militias fighting the internationally-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which Qatar supports.

“The latest military operations (led by Khalifa  Haftar) on the capital Tripoli have thwarted the holding of the comprehensive Libyan national conference,” the Emir said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

He added that there is an internationally-recognized settlement, but certain countries say they formally participate in international efforts on one hand and then undermine these efforts on another hand by supporting warlords and terrorist militias for their narrow interests against the legitimate government.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sirraj is scheduled to deliver a speech at the General Assembly as well and is expected to talk about the ongoing war led by Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli and slam the countries supporting Haftar’s military operations.

