Renegade General’s forces kill 3 civilians, wound 10 in fresh airstrikes on southern Tripoli

By Libyan Express

Aftermath of airstrikes on Al-Sawani. [Photo: Social Media]
Three people have been killed and ten others injured as warplanes of renegade general Khalifa Haftar’s forces struck civilian houses in Al-Sawani in southern Tripoli. 

The spokesman for Health Ministry, Ameen Al-Hashimi, told reporters that three civilians have been confirmed dead and 10 others, including women and children, were wounded.

The Volcano of Rage Operation published a video on its Facebook page showing the destruction of the houses and bodies as well as injuries on the ground.

Sources from the operation accused Haftar of using foreign drones and Russian helicopters I’m striking civilian targets in southern Tripoli provinces.

The battle in Tripoli has been ongoing for almost eight months between attacking forces of Khalifa Haftar and the forces under the command of Government of National Accord.

