Business

Renewed faith in the Libyan Investment Authority

BY Libyan Express
Renewed confidence in the head of LIA, Dr Ali Mahmoud

A meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), was held yesterday, Wednesday, in the capital Tripoli. 

A source tells Libyan Express that the meeting consisted of GNA head, Fayez al-Sarraj, and members from the Ministery of Planning, Ministery of Economy, Ministery of Finance and the Central Bank Governor.

During the meeting, confidence was restored in the current head of the institution, Dr Ali Mahmoud, and the rest of the board members, with Ali Bani appointed as a substitute for Mustafa Al-Mana.

The Libyan Investment Authority is government-managed sovereign wealth fund and holding company headquartered in Tripoli was established in 2006, and manages according to the latest figures declared by about 67 billion dollars of the oil sector money in Libya through the investment of 550 different specialized companies working in many fields around the world. This is in the hope of finding other sources of income for the country other than oil.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Business

Restoration of second largest oil production station in record time

Libya

Al-Sarraj to resign after establishing a new executive authority

Libya

US embassy threatens sanctions against obstructors of Libyan dialogue

Libya

Libya’s GNA Prime Minister pulls out his resignation

Submit a Correction

For: Renewed faith in the Libyan Investment Authority

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.