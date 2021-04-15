Reports of non-governmental armed groups headed from Libya towards Chad

The US Embassy in Chad has issued a press release on movements by non – governmental armed groups into the country from Libyan territory.

The statement confirmed the possibility of confrontations between these groups and the Chadian army, indicating that reports had been made of the area in northern Chad near the borders of Niger and Libya, particularly in the towns of War and Zurk, with a number of measures to be taken.

Actions included the United States Government not encouraging travel to these and surrounding areas in northern Chad, with local media monitoring, to obtain updates and regularly verify updates from the Embassy and the United States Department of State.