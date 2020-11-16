Resumption of 5+5 meetings in Brega regarding the protection of oil facilities.

Tuesday, November 16th resumed the discussions between the Joint military Commission of the two warring parties in the Libyan conflict, also known as the “5+5” in regards to the restoration of protective forces of the oil facilities.

The UN special representative Stephanie Williams stated yesterday in a press conference that these discussions concerning the necessary protection of the Libyan oil fields will include representatives from the East and the West and National Petroleum Corporation.

This comes after the conclusion of The Libyan Dialogue Forum in Tunis, after eight days with the failure to appoint an interim government to direct during the period of time leading to the elections set to take place in December of 2021.