Russia accuses US of blocking the appointment of UN envoy to Libya

The vacant post of UN envoy to Libya has been vacant since early 2020 and was recently filled by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who proposed Nickolay Mladenov as a new envoy.

Now Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is accusing the United States of having blocked the appointment of the new UN envy since March of this year.

“It was the United States that stood in the way of appointing a new UN envoy to Libya for months while speaking without evidence of a violation of the arms export embargo.” Said the Russin Minister. “Everyone knows that the Americans were resisting the UN secretary-general’s move to appoint an Algerian envoy to this post. “

Lavrov went on to add that the US and its allies utilize a tactic of the same nature, publically accuse other countries without providing any facts or evidence to support their claims.

Recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Russia and several other counties of violating the UN instated arms embargo on Libya in a move to destabilize Mediterranean countries.

The Russian Minister insisted that “there are no facts” to support US claims of violations and in turn accused the United States of playing political games in the Mediterranean region for its benefit.