Russia calls for speeding up Libya 5+5 military dialogue

Russia has urged to convene the Libyan military committee at the earliest to address the issue of ceasefire.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday he expects a dialogue within the format in Geneva will pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

“We urge that they convene as soon as possible. The main thing is to stop the fighting and establish an inclusive, inter-Libyan dialogue. The main and primary task is to initiate contacts between Libyans so that they reach a consensus on all these proposals,” Bogdanov told reporters in Moscow.

Bogdanov added that the ceasefire in Libya following the call of the Russian and Turkish leaders is widely respected although there are minor violations.

Asked if east-Libya based commander Khalifa Haftar is expected to come to Moscow in the near future, Bogdanov said the possibility could not be ruled out.