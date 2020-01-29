Russia calls for speeding up Libya 5+5 military dialogue

By Libyan Express

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov [Photo: AFP]
Russia has urged to convene the Libyan military committee at the earliest to address the issue of ceasefire.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday he expects a dialogue within the format in Geneva will pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

“We urge that they convene as soon as possible. The main thing is to stop the fighting and establish an inclusive, inter-Libyan dialogue. The main and primary task is to initiate contacts between Libyans so that they reach a consensus on all these proposals,” Bogdanov told reporters in Moscow.

Related Posts

10 days of oil blockade cost Libya over $502 million

Haftar’s shelling on Tripoli residential areas kills three children

Bogdanov added that the ceasefire in Libya following the call of the Russian and Turkish leaders is widely respected although there are minor violations.

Asked if east-Libya based commander Khalifa Haftar is expected to come to Moscow in the near future, Bogdanov said the possibility could not be ruled out.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Business

10 days of oil blockade cost Libya over $502 million

Libya

Haftar’s shelling on Tripoli residential areas kills three children

Business

Governor of Libya’s Central Bank calls on international community to help end…

Libya

Germany to urge Security Council for resolution to enforce ceasefire in Libya

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept