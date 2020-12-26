Libya

Russia denies US accusations of supporting offensive on Tripoli

Russia accuses the US of being a cause of the Libyan conflict, rebuffs accusations it played any part in the recent offensive on Tripoli

BY Libyan Express

Russia reiterates its intentions to see a stable and prosperous Libya. [AP]
The Spokeswoman for the Russian Ministery of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova denied US allegations that Moscow supported the offensive led by Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli in 2019.

According to the news channel “Russia today” Zakharova stated that “Since the start of the armed confrontation between eastern and western Libya, Russia has actively participated in international efforts to resolve it, and is doing so in various international forums. We continue to talk to all Libyan parties, urge them to end the fratricidal conflict, and reject the insinuations that our country supported the Hvtar attack in Tripoli in 2019.”

The Spokeswoman also noted that it was the US that withdrew itself from Libya and avoided the resolution of the conflict in the country that was a result of its intervention.

The statement comes as a response to accusations made by the United States secretary of state Michael Pompeo that Russia has supported the unstable state of Mediterranean nations including Libya.

