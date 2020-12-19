Russia to resume oil operations in Libya

Russian company TATNEFT intends to resume production and exploration operation in Libya after a near decade long suspension.

TATNEFT halted its operations in Libya soon after the revolution of 17 February according to the National Oil Corporation but is now reconsidering the resumption of work in four different sites in Libya.

The company had attempted to return to their designated sites two years after the revolution took place but were forced to leave again in 2014 due to the escalation of military tensions.

The company expects that the total production from the projects will reach 50 million tonnes, while it also studies other exploration projects in Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East.