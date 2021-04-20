Russian Foreign Ministry: It’s too early to lift Libya’s arms embargo.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that it is too early to raise the issue of lifting Libya’s arms embargo before the holding of presidential elections there.

Russian news agency Sputnik quoted the Director of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peter Ilechev, telling reporters that it is too early to talk about the possibility of lifting or easing the United Nations arms embargo on Libya before the general elections are held there.

The Russian official added that “The Government of National Unity has just been formed, and it has not actually begun to function. Let’s wait for the elections, if they are held on December 24, we will judge how the situation develops, because it’s too soon to talk about the unity of the country. ”

The new Government of National Unity of Libya and the President of the new Presidential Council officially took office midway through last month; This is in order to begin running the country’s affairs and to prepare the ground for the holding of legislative and presidential elections at the end of this year, in accordance with the United Nations Road Map reached by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis.