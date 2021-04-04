Libya

Russia’s Sputnik V, the first vaccine to arrive to Libya

Over 100,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V arrived today in Tripoli as the first shipment of the agreed upon 12 million COVAX contracted doses for Libya's population

BY Libyan Express

The Health Ministry will be using the country’s new Covid-19 registry system to deliver the vaccine to the prioritized individuals that need it most. [Photo: Social Media]
After countless delays and a waiting period that only seemed to grow longer, Libya finally received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines this morning.

Government of National Unity’s Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Debaiba delivered the announcement on Twitter just moments after the vaccine’s arrival, confirming that over 100,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V to be the vaccine in the first shipment.

“We were able to supply the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine, provided that the rest of the shipments arrive in succession,” PM Dbaiba tweeted, calling on the Libyan people to register for the COVID-19 vaccine to raise the current total of registration from the 400,000 to the desired 3 million for the first vaccine delivery.

Libya’s ministry of health announced that the vaccines will be stored in the Ministry’s storage until they are delivered to the prioritized personnel for vaccination.

Prime Minister Debaiba during his first address to the nation promised the Libyan people that combatting covid-19 is his government’s top priority and pledged to deliver the vaccines at any cost as soon as it was conceivable.

The arrival of the vaccine just weeks after the Government of National Unity was confirmed paves the way for Libya’s new authority to gain the full trust of the people as they delivered early on their promises and gain the faith of the republic they serve.

