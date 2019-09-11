Rwanda to settle 500 migrants from Libyan detention centers

Hundreds of refugees and illegal immigrants trapped in Libyan detention centers will be evacuated to Rwanda as conflict rages in the country, the United Nations said Tuesday.

Vincent Cochetel, special envoy for the central Mediterranean for the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR), said 500 refugees would be evacuated to Rwanda in a deal signed with the small east African nation and the African Union.

“The agreement with Rwanda says the number can be increased from 500 if they are satisfied with how it works,” Cochetel told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview ahead of the official U.N. announcement.

“It really depends on the response of the international community to make it work. But it means we have one more solution to the situation in Libya. It’s not a big fix, but it’s helpful.” He added.