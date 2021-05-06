Libya

Saleh & Kubis examine the latest political and security developments

Head of UNSMIL and the HoR Speaker held a meeting to discuss Libya's ongoing peace process and preparations for national elections and other pressing issues

BY Libyan Express

The national budget was highlighted during the meeting as an issue of outmost importance. [Photo: GNU]
Jan Kubis, the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, met with Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the House of Representatives, to address recent political and security developments in Libya.

The importance of early adoption of the national budget, as well as the further consolidation of military and security institutions to protect the country’s unity and stability, was discussed at the meeting.

The meeting also highlighted the need to begin the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration process, as well as security sector reform and the expediting of procedures for sovereign positions.

The Speaker of the House recently received the revised national budget from the Government of National Unity (GNU) for consideration and approval in Parliament.

Several senior GNU officials have urged parliament to speed up the approval of the country’s national budget so that the government can begin the real work of preparing  for the December elections.

