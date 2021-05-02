Saleh meets with Haftar in Qubah to discuss the latest developments in the region

At his residence in the eastern Libyan town of Qubah, Libyan Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

According to the parliamentary information office, Hussein Al-Qatrani, the first Vice-President of the Government of National Unity, attended the meeting to discuss the latest developments in the region.

The meeting was kept under wraps by the Libyan Parliament Information Centre.

Following Haftar’s announcement in the mid-2020s that the Libyan political deal had been dropped and that he had elected himself as governor, the two men had sharp disagreements.

Following their disagreement, Saleh and Haftar met in Cairo last year at the invitation of Egyptian President to discuss the situation in Libya and its consequences for neighboring countries.