Sanalla receives Kubis to discuss the impact of budgeting issues and the conditions of workers in the oil industry

Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) Board of Directors, met with Jan Kubis, the UN Secretary-Special General’s Envoy for Libya, and his delegation today at the NOC’s headquarters in Tripoli.

Sanalla briefed Kubis on the problems facing the oil sector in light of the disruption of budgets and their effect on the development of operations in the field and the challenging conditions faced by workers in the industry at all levels due to the lack of budgets, during the meeting.

The UN Envoy, for his part, emphasized the importance of continuing oil production operations and creating all necessary conditions for the sector to ensure that production continues, and the UN Support Mission in Libya will make every effort to support the National Oil Corporation and the State of Libya’s stability.

The NOC chairman, for his part, expressed gratitude to the United Nations Mission in Libya for the visit and praised the Mission’s statement from April regarding the UN’s focus on the National Oil Corporation’s technical and non-political position.