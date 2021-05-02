Business

Sanallah & Deputy British Ambassador discuss the UK’s role in the growth of Libya’s oil industry

NOC Chairman and Deputy British Ambassador discuss ways to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two countries to strengthen and support Libya's oil sector

BY Libyan Express

The NOC chairman mentioned during the meeting that the situation in Libya’s oil sector had begun to improve after the approval of funds required by the NOC. [Photo: NOC]
Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Libya National Oil Corporation (NOC) received Mrs. Kate English, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Libya, and her delegation at the NOC’s headquarters. 

During the meeting, ways to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two parties in the fields of oil and gas, renewable energies, and environmental protection were discussed, with Sanalla confirming that the NOC intends to benefit from the United Kingdom’s expertise in the field of training and developing human resources in the oil and gas industry, given that British institutes and universities are known for their expertise in this field.

He also mentioned the difficulties faced by the national oil sector, while also stating that the situation had begun to improve, especially after the approval of a portion of the funds required by NOC and its subsidiaries in order to meet their obligations and responsibilities on a local and international level.

The two sides addressed the possibility of British companies helping to grow Libya’s oil industry, with British Deputy Head of Mission Kate English expressing the desire for specialist British companies to provide technical and technological advice to help raise production levels and create capacity.

The role of the National Oil Corporation in fostering openness and good governance was also extensively discussed by the two parties. The NOC examined the efforts made in this regard, which are carried out in collaboration with international organizations with a strong reputation and technical expertise.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Haftar, Al-Koni & Kubis discuss latest political and security developments in…

Libya

Saleh meets with Haftar in Qubah to discuss the latest developments in the region

Libya

Algeria: Libya is a priority for the Peace and Security Council of the African union

Libya

UNICEF: 125 children rescued off the Libyan coast

Submit a Correction

For: Sanallah & Deputy British Ambassador discuss the UK’s role in the growth of Libya’s oil industry

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.