Sanallah & Deputy British Ambassador discuss the UK’s role in the growth of Libya’s oil industry

Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Libya National Oil Corporation (NOC) received Mrs. Kate English, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Libya, and her delegation at the NOC’s headquarters.

During the meeting, ways to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two parties in the fields of oil and gas, renewable energies, and environmental protection were discussed, with Sanalla confirming that the NOC intends to benefit from the United Kingdom’s expertise in the field of training and developing human resources in the oil and gas industry, given that British institutes and universities are known for their expertise in this field.

He also mentioned the difficulties faced by the national oil sector, while also stating that the situation had begun to improve, especially after the approval of a portion of the funds required by NOC and its subsidiaries in order to meet their obligations and responsibilities on a local and international level.

The two sides addressed the possibility of British companies helping to grow Libya’s oil industry, with British Deputy Head of Mission Kate English expressing the desire for specialist British companies to provide technical and technological advice to help raise production levels and create capacity.

The role of the National Oil Corporation in fostering openness and good governance was also extensively discussed by the two parties. The NOC examined the efforts made in this regard, which are carried out in collaboration with international organizations with a strong reputation and technical expertise.