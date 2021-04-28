Saudi ambassador: drugs smuggled from Lebanon can drown Arab world

According to Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon, over the past few years, vast amounts of narcotics smuggled from Lebanon — “enough to drown the entire Arab country” — have been confiscated before entering the Kingdom.

“The smuggled drugs were not supposed to be distributed only in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also in different parts of the Arab world,” Walid Al-Bukhari told the Lebanese MTV channel.

The ambassador praised the role of Antioch’s Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi. He added that the Patriarch’s rejection of drug smuggling as a means of targeting Saudi Arabia should be respected.

Narcotics and psychotropic drugs confiscated in the preceding six years included more than 600 million tablets and hundreds of kilograms of cannabis, according to Al-Bukhari.

Just last week, Saudi Arabia announced that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2.4 million narcotic tablets into the Kingdom hidden in a shipment of pomegranates.