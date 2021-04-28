Saudi ambassador: drugs smuggled from Lebanon can drown Arab world
Saudi ambassador to Lebanon says that drugs smuggled from Lebanon can drown the Arab world if not stifled
The ambassador praised the role of Antioch’s Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi. He added that the Patriarch’s rejection of drug smuggling as a means of targeting Saudi Arabia should be respected.
Just last week, Saudi Arabia announced that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2.4 million narcotic tablets into the Kingdom hidden in a shipment of pomegranates.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Deputy PM condemns the cancellation of a cabinet meeting in Benghazi - April 28, 2021
- Saudi ambassador: drugs smuggled from Lebanon can drown Arab world - April 28, 2021
- World Bank: Despite challenges, Libya is on the way to recovery and healing - April 28, 2021