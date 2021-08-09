World

Saudi Arabia appoints the first female assistants to the two Holy Mosques

In line with the Crown Prince's vision for Kingdom's Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia appoints the first female assistants to the Holy Mosques

BY Libyan Express
The move falls in line with a slew of progressive decisions being made in the Kingdom in recent history, with women being allowed to drive and perform Hajj without a Mahram. [Photo: Archive]

In another progressive and historic move in recent times, The Kingdom of Sadia Arabia has appointed two women as assistants for the management of the Two Holy mosques.

The nominations announced on Thursday include 20 women with master’s and doctorate degrees in important leadership roles at the presidency, according to the Saudi Gazette.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and president of the General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, has chosen Dr Fatima Al-Rushood and Dr Al-Anoud Al-Aboud as his assistants.

“Women who work in the Two Holy Mosques have shown their proficiency in a variety of areas,” Al-Sudais said.

“The president intends to continue working to reap the most advantage from the outstanding female cadres, and to channel their efforts toward assisting Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and tourists in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he said.

Dr Fatima was named assistant president for women’s affairs and president’s adviser, while Dr Al-Anoud was named assistant president for women’s development issues.

The imam also directed the creation of an assistant agency for women’s empowerment, as part of continuing efforts to empower women in accordance with the kingdom’s Vision2030, which was created by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

