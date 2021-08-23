World

Saudi Arabia pledge to support Tunisia

BY Libyan Express

Unlike secularists, ‘Islamists’ in Tunisia were weak but not undemocratic. [Photo: AFP]
Saudi Arabia pledged on Sunday to provide the necessary support for Tunisia, which is suffering a political, economic and health crisis, the Tunisian presidency said on Sunday.

Saudi State Minister for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan met President Kais Saied in Tunis and senior officials held talks afterward to discuss cooperation, the presidency said in a statement.

Saied last month dismissed the prime minister, froze parliament and assumed executive authority.

He appointed on Wednesday Sami el Hichri as director general of national security and Shukri Riahi as commander of the National Guard.

