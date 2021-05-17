Saudi Arabia prohibits its citizens from travelling to 13 countries, including Libya

As a follow-up to its announcement last January on the alert against travel to a number of countries, the Saudi Ministry of Interior declared the continuation of a ban on people traveling to 13 countries without prior permission from the authorities concerned.

“In the interest of citizens’ safety, the Kingdom continues to prohibit travel of citizens to the following countries (Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Russia, and India) and all other countries in which the pandemic has not yet been contained,” according to a statement from the Russian news agency Sputnik.

Travelers will not be allowed entry even if they visit one of the banned nations indirectly through a third country, without prior permission from the pertinent authorities, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited a source at the Ministry of Interior as saying.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has also urged people who wish to travel to countries where travel is permitted to exercise caution and move away from areas of insecurity or virus prevalence, as well as to take all necessary precautions, regardless of their destination.