Second unit of Khoms station reintegrated into the grid

After a two year long hiatus, the unit has been restored to 260 megawatts to reduce load shedding

BY Libyan Express

Load shedding to decrease further after the second unit of Khoms station has been repaired. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The General Electric Company (GEC) announced today, that the second unit of the Khoms station has been reintegrated into the grid, at 260 megawatts, after a two-year-long hiatus.

The Electric company also noted through its official social media page on Facebook that this plan could not have been successful were it not for the loyal company engineers and their continued efforts.

The company also pointed out that this achievement will contribute to the stabilization of electricity and reducing the hours of load-shedding on the general public.

The reintegration of the unit happened at 70 megawatts and was increased to reach 260 megawatts after a two-year-long hiatus and through the sustained efforts of company engineers and support from the Algerian technical team.

The Director of the General Electric Company expressed his gratitude to the people and the government of Alegria for their support on repairing the electric grid and getting it back to normal function.

Earlier this month, the GEC announced the reintegration of the first unit after the arrival of the Algerian technical team to assist in the repair work for the five stations in Khoms at the behest of the Prime Minister Al-Fayez Al Sarraj.

