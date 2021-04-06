Secretary-General of the Arab Maghreb Union expresses intention to visit Libya

In a telephone meeting with Libya’s head of presidential council Mohammed Al-Menfi, the Secretary-General of the Arab Maghreb Union, Tayeb Al-Bakoush expressed his desire to visit Libya at the earliest chance possible.

During the telephone meeting with AL-Menfi, the Secretary-General offered his congratulations to the council member for assuming his duties as president of the council after a successful confirmation by the parliament last month.

According to the Information Office of the President of the Council, the telephone call was also an occasion to discuss the importance of activating the Union of Arab Maghreb States for the countries of the region.

The President of the Council called for the revitalization of the Arab Maghreb Union and the resumption of its meetings.

In a statement issued by the Presidential Council, Al-Menfi stated that “Libya, as the current President of the Union, will do its utmost during the current period to achieve this objective in cooperation with its brothers and will soon extend an invitation to begin the meeting of the Arab Maghreb Union at various levels.”

It will be recalled that the last summit at the level of leaders of the Maghreb countries was held in 1994 in Tunisia.

The Arab Maghreb Union (AMU), a regional organization founded in 1989 in Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco, is composed of five States located in the western part of the Arab world: Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Mauritania.