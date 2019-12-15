Security agreement between Libya and Turkey to be endorsed by Turkish Parliament

By Libyan Express

Turkish parliament endorses MoUs with Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
The agreement between Turkey and Libya on military cooperation arrived to the Turkish parliament to be endorsed on Saturday. 

Seeking to “provide a ground for relations and develop cooperation” between Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), the agreement includes increased cooperation in the exchange of personnel, materials, equipment, consultancy and experience between the two sides, according to Anadolu Agency.

The agreement also offers Turkish support for the establishment of a Quick Reaction Force for police and military in Libya, as well as enhanced cooperation on intelligence and defense industry, among others.

Related Posts

Head of Libya’s GNA meets with Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministers in…

Libya: “Zero Hour” of Haftar’s forces caused UAE and Russia…

Ankara and Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord reached last month two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU), one on military cooperation and the other one on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The earlier memorandum on maritime boundaries asserted Turkey’s rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area. It went into effect on December 08.

Following the military cooperation deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently said Ankara might consider sending troops to Libya if the Libyan government made such a demand.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Head of Libya’s GNA meets with Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministers in Doha

Libya

Libya: “Zero Hour” of Haftar’s forces caused UAE and Russia heavy…

Libya

Turkey sends maritime MoU with Libya to the UN for registration

Libya

Libya’s Mitiga Airport in Tripoli reopens and resumes flights

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept