Senior GNA officials arrive in Turkey
Military and Political officials of the UN-Recognized government in Turkey for security meeting sources report
The Head of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mashri accompanied by security and high ranking military leaders including Muhammad Al-Hossan, Ayoub Bouras, and Bashir Khalaf Allah, nicknamed “Al-Baqara”, arrived in Turkey on Thursday.
Sources also confirmed that the Minister of Defence for the Government of National Accord (GNA) Salah Al-Deen Al-Namroush will also be headed on an unannounced visit.
The sources also pointed out that a plane carrying the Minister of Interior of the GNA, Fathi Bashagha and the head of the Intelligence Service, Emad Trabelsi followed on a plane that same night.
GNA Ministers and military officials are likely in Turkey for an extended security meeting with their Turkish counterparts to discuss diplomatic relations between their respective nations and future cooperation.
Turkey has been the primary backer for the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in the recent offensive launched by Haftar on the capitol Tripoli in bid to take control of the country.
