Serraj in Ankara for an extended security meeting
Following his senior officials after a brief visit to Rome, GNA head arrives in Ankara to meet with Turkish officials
Head of the Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Serraj arrived in Ankara following a surprise visit to Rome where he met with Italian officials to discuss ongoing developments in Libya.
The Libyan Primer flew to Ankara just days after his senior officials arrived in the Turkish capital as well, to hold extended security meetings with Turkish officials.
The Libyan delegation in Ankara consists of the GNA’s senior military officials, as well as ministers led by the Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga and Minister of Defence, Salah Al-Din Al-Namroush.
Top officials of the UN-recognized Government of National Accords are likely in Turkey for extended security meeting with their Turkish counterparts.
Turkey has been the primary backer for the Government of National Accord in the recent offensive launched by Haftar on the capitol Tripoli in bid to take control of the country.
