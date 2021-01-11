Libya

Serraj in Ankara for an extended security meeting

Following his senior officials after a brief visit to Rome, GNA head arrives in Ankara to meet with Turkish officials

BY Libyan Express

Government of National Accord and the Republic of Turkey continue strengthening bilateral relations. [Photo: AA]
Head of the Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Serraj arrived in Ankara following a surprise visit to Rome where he met with Italian officials to discuss ongoing developments in Libya.

The Libyan Primer flew to Ankara just days after his senior officials arrived in the Turkish capital as well, to hold extended security meetings with Turkish officials.

The Libyan delegation in Ankara consists of the GNA’s senior military officials, as well as ministers led by the Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga and Minister of Defence, Salah Al-Din Al-Namroush.

Top officials of the UN-recognized Government of National Accords are likely in Turkey for extended security meeting with their Turkish counterparts.

Turkey has been the primary backer for the Government of National Accord in the recent offensive launched by Haftar on the capitol Tripoli in bid to take control of the country.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Bashagha launches operation to counter organized crime, drug and human trafficking

Libya

Aguila Saleh: We do not beg or take orders from anyone

Libya

Al-Namroush meets with Akar to expand cooperation between Turkey and Libya

Libya

Millions of Libyan historical documents at risk

Submit a Correction

For: Serraj in Ankara for an extended security meeting

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.