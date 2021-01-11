Serraj in Ankara for an extended security meeting

Head of the Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Serraj arrived in Ankara following a surprise visit to Rome where he met with Italian officials to discuss ongoing developments in Libya.

The Libyan Primer flew to Ankara just days after his senior officials arrived in the Turkish capital as well, to hold extended security meetings with Turkish officials.

The Libyan delegation in Ankara consists of the GNA’s senior military officials, as well as ministers led by the Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga and Minister of Defence, Salah Al-Din Al-Namroush.

Top officials of the UN-recognized Government of National Accords are likely in Turkey for extended security meeting with their Turkish counterparts.