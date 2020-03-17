Seven foreign embassies call for humanitarian halt of hostilities in Libya

The Embassies of Algeria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States along with the Delegation of the European Union and the Governments of Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates call on all parties in the Libya conflict to declare an immediate, humanitarian cessation of hostilities.

The embassies also called for a halt to the continuing transfer of all military equipment and personnel into Libya in order to allow local authorities to respond to the unprecedented public health challenge posed by COVID-19.

“We strongly support the efforts of Libyan health authorities across the country as they come together in a spirit of national cohesion and urge them to take all necessary measures to support the health and well-being of all Libyans.” The statement reads.

It added that such a truce would also enable combatants to return home to provide care for relatives who may be at higher risk.

“We express strong hopes that a humanitarian truce will facilitate both Libyan parties’ leadership agreeing to the UN-facilitated February 23 draft ceasefire reached in Geneva in the framework of the 5+5 intra-Libyan Joint Military Commission and returning to political dialogue.” The embassies indicated.