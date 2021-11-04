Shamkhani: Thanks to the revolution, the power and strength of Iran’s resistance

Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani draw a parallel between his country’s conditions and defense against the Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s and the US economic war on his nation now.

He wrote in a post in his twitter account, “The invitations to negotiate during the war (Iraqi-Imposed war against Iran in 1980s) and now have instructive similarities: Saddam’s attacks continued (at the time), as sanctions continue (now), part of Iran was occupied by the enemy (Saddam) then, the economy of the Iranian nation has been taken hostage (now), the warriors were defending (the country) on the fronts (then), and our scientists continue their legal nuclear activities (now). There was no sign that the enemy has come to its senses then.”

“The US president who lacks authority refuses to provide guarantees. If the current situation does not change, the outcome of the negotiations is already clear,” he added.

Shamkhani underlined that the difference between today and the days of war is that “thanks to the revolution, the power and strength of Iran’s resistance in all fields has grown indigenous and self-reliant, continuous and based on internal capacities”.

His comments came after Republican US Senator Ted Cruz wrote on his twitter page last week that any future Republican president would again “tear up” the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran even if the Biden government reaches an agreement with Tehran and returns to the JCPOA.

In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Cruz has acknowledged in his recent tweet that the country’s governments are “rogue”.

“The world is acutely aware of what Mr. Cruz confesses: that regimes in Washington are rogue,” Khatibzadeh tweeted on Monday.

He added, despite the clear likelihood that any future Republican president could again suspend Washington’s commitment to the JCPOA, that “onus is on POTUS (president of the United States) to convince international community, including all JCPOA participants, that his signature means something”.

“For that, objective guarantees [are] needed. No one would accept anything less,” Khatibzadeh said.