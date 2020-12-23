Siala discusses the latest developments in Libya’s humanitarian crisis

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of National Accords, Mohamed Siala welcomed today the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs in Libya.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry’s office in Tripoli, addressed the latest development in the humanitarian situation in Libya and cooperation on improving the circumstances of the areas affected by the recent offensive on the country’s capital.

UN deputy representative, Yacoub El Hillo, also confirmed the end of his term in the Libyan mission as he has opted to retire in keeping with UN standard procedures.

Tripoli and surrounding regions have been gravely affected by the recent offensive launched by Haftar forces on the capital in an attempt to seize power from Libya’s internationally recognized government of national accord.

In a recent report by the United Nations’ Support Mission in Libya, it was estimated that by January 2021, there will be over 1.3 million Libyans in desperate need of humanitarian aid as a result of the liquidity crisis, widespread of COVID-19 and leftover devastation from the recent war on the country’s capital.