Libya

Siala set to meet with Lavrov in Moscow

A day after meeting his Turkish counterpart, Lavrov meets with Libya's Foreign Minister to discuss developments in the country

BY Libyan Express

Siala visits Moscow to discuss ongoing developments in Libya. [Photo: Reuters]
Foreign Minister of the Government of National Accord Mohamed Siala is set to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The visit by the Libyan Foreign Minister comes at the official invitation of the Russian government to discuss the current situation in Libya and ways to reach a speedy resolution to the ongoing crisis.

The visit comes just twenty-four hours after Leverov met his Turkish counterpart to discuss similar matters of urgency when it comes to Libya.

“The situation is very, very serious. There have been some incidents in violation of the ceasefire not so long ago in southern Libya,” Lavrov pointed out. “We must do everything to consolidate this ceasefire agreement, including through the support of the five-plus-five military committee created by the parties.”

Lavrov stated in the recent meeting that the Libyan oil and its export revenues belong to the Libyan people and should be distributed equally and fairly to the public through a transparent mechanism.

“Russia and Turkey offer all the support in Libya and have played a constructive part in rebuilding it.” Added Lavrov in the join conference.

The Russian Minister stressed the urgency of appointing a new UN envoy to Libya and that delay in selecting one is concerning.

He also confirmed that President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan have agreed on common strategic goals for both countries and have set a path to achieving them.

