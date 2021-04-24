Sideeq Al-Sour appointed Attorney General by the Parliament

The House of Representatives (HoR) approved the appointment of Sideeq Al-Sour, the Director of the Attorney General’s Office’s Investigations Department, as the new Attorney General during yesterday’s session.

“Today, a majority of the delegates attending voted to approve Mr Sideeq Al-Sour as Attorney General,” HoR Official Spokesperson Belheeg said yesterday.

The appointment brings an end to a long time without an Attorney General, as well as a political and jurisdictional fight over who has the power to select the Attorney General after 2011.