Libya

Sideeq Al-Sour appointed Attorney General by the Parliament

Previous Director of the Attorney General's Office's Investigations Department gets approved by parliament to become the next Attorney General

BY Libyan Express

The appointment brings an end to the political and jurisdictional fight over who has the power to select the Attorney General.[Photo: Internet]
The House of Representatives (HoR) approved the appointment of Sideeq Al-Sour, the Director of the Attorney General’s Office’s Investigations Department, as the new Attorney General during yesterday’s session.

“Today, a majority of the delegates attending voted to approve Mr Sideeq Al-Sour as Attorney General,” HoR Official Spokesperson Belheeg said yesterday.

The appointment brings an end to a long time without an Attorney General, as well as a political and jurisdictional fight over who has the power to select the Attorney General after 2011.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Kubis continues to work with Libyan parties in order to advance the country’s…

Libya

US: The events in Chad underscore the need for the unification of military elements…

Business

Statement by the National Oil Corporation on Libya’s decline in production

Libya

Al-Mangoush: Libya is determined on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from its land

Submit a Correction

For: Sideeq Al-Sour appointed Attorney General by the Parliament

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.