Sideeq Al-Sour appointed Attorney General by the Parliament
Previous Director of the Attorney General's Office's Investigations Department gets approved by parliament to become the next Attorney General
The House of Representatives (HoR) approved the appointment of Sideeq Al-Sour, the Director of the Attorney General’s Office’s Investigations Department, as the new Attorney General during yesterday’s session.
“Today, a majority of the delegates attending voted to approve Mr Sideeq Al-Sour as Attorney General,” HoR Official Spokesperson Belheeg said yesterday.
The appointment brings an end to a long time without an Attorney General, as well as a political and jurisdictional fight over who has the power to select the Attorney General after 2011.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.