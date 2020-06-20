Sisi says Egypt can now intervene in Libya as per international law

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission inside or outside the country to protect its national security.

El-Sisi on Saturday toured an air base near Egypt’s 1,200 kilometre-long western border with Libya, where state TV showed him watching fighter jets and helicopters taking off, saying Cairo has now legitimate reasons as per international law to intervene in Libya to secure its national security.

He also said that for Egypt, the cities of Sirte and Al-Jufra I’m Libya are a red line, saying no forces can advance on those two cities under any circumstances, referring to the last two positions of Haftar’s forces in central Libya.

Earlier this month, Egypt called for a ceasefire in Libya as part of an initiative which also proposed an elected Presidential Council for the country, however; Libya’s GNA and Turkey as well as many countries rejected the initiative because Egypt is an ally to Haftar and ot backed his war against the legitimate government in Tripoli for 14 months.