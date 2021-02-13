SOHR: Turkey intends to send more mercenaries to Libya

Despite continued international calls for the removal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) revealed that Turkey is gearing up to send a new batch of mercenaries to North African country.

After the second cancellation of a flight meant to return a group of 140 mercenaries to Syria for unknown reasons, the SOHR claimes that Turkey is making preparations to send a new group of mercenaries to Libya, despite the internationally recognized ceasefire agreement stipulating the departure of all foreign forces.

The SOHR detailed that the recruitment process took place in Syrian, with recruiters offering up to 500 US dollars a month in addition to other financial incentives and accommodations upon arrival.

They also confirmed that the mercenaries still on the ground are in a state of anger and discontent as their flights continue to be cancelled despite them making preparations to leave Libya and return to their home country.

The departure of mercenary forces from Libya has been a matter that many international governments and human rights bodies weighed on, with an overwhelming majority calling for the immediate departure of these forces to grant the Libyan people back sovereignty over their country.

The deadline for the departure of foreign forces has come and gone and no moves have been observed on the ground by the troops to depart the North African nation.