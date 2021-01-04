Libya

Sources refute clashes between GNA and Haftar forces

News of violent clashes erupting in the area of Sabha near a GNA run military zone denied by a source on the ground

BY Libyan Express

The clashes allegedly took place in Sabha near a military zone. [Photo: Internet]
Political activist and journalist Suliman Khalifa refuted that clashes had erupted between the military of the Government of National Accord and Khalifa Haftar’s forces yesterday in Sabha.

Suliman personally confirmed that there is no truth to the news on the internet that violent clashes took place in Sabha between forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar and forces affiliated to the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The activist stated that he personally took a walk in the area where the conflicts had allegedly taken place and that there was nothing out of the ordinary, adding that “All things are normal, and calm is clearly prevailing.

News spread yesterday that armed clashes took place after members of the Sebha military zone gathered to read letters of congratulations to the forces participating in the military parade in Tripoli celebrating Libya’s Independence Day,

Witnesses reported that Haftar’s forces blocked the road adjacent to the military zone which lead to the GNA military retaliating by shooting in response, resulting in a rapid exchange of gunfire and chaos spreading in the area.

