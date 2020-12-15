Spanish ambassador expresses support of democratic process in Libya

The President of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) Dr Emad Al-Saya welcomed Spain’s ambassador to Libya Javier García-Larrache and his delegation to the Council of Commission.

The meeting reviewed the Commission’s preparations and the measures being taken to implement the general elections scheduled for December 24, 2021, and the development of the electoral process in Libya from the election of the General National Congress to the election of the House of Representatives.

On his end, the Spanish ambassador praised the efforts exerted by the Commission and its officials to provide ideal conditions for holding elections according to the highest international standards.

The official visit comes in support of the international community to the HENC to carry out the elections operations and support that can be offered in the election administration and execution as well as encouragement to the democratic path that Libya is now on to achieve political stability and peace.