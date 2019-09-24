State-owned Afriqiyah Airways announces reunification



State-owned Afriqiyah Airways company has announced reunification after months of attempts of split between an east-based board and a web-based one.

The former CEO of Afriqiyah Airways Abu Baker Al-Gadi said in a video statement that he had dropped all field lawsuits that aimed at founding a new board for the company that is parallel to the current one.

He called on all staffers inside and outside Libya to work toward the goals outlined by the current board of directors of Afriqiyah Airways chaired by Mustafa Matoug, saying he will also be working under the command of the current CEO to achieve the goals of the airliner and to provide good services to all passengers.

This comes after months of give-and-take between the two branches in eastern and western Libya about chairing the airliner.