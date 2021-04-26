Libya

Step are underway to provide vaccines for the 2021 Haj

The NCDC and General Authority of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs discuss necessary arrangements for the safe travel of Libyan for this year's Haj

BY Libyan Express

Authority has confirmed that it is completely prepared to welcome this year’s Haj season. [Photo: NCDC]
Mohamed Al-Abani, President of the General Authority of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, met with Dr Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control, to address the measures to be taken this year to provide a vaccine for pilgrims to the House of God.

During the meeting, the Authority’s President emphasized the importance of including Libyan pilgrims in the National Center for Disease Control’s plan to provide timely vaccinations.

Dr. Al-Najjar indicated that the protocol for vaccinating Libyan pilgrims would be simple if early health requirements were confirmed, allowing the World Health Organization to decide the type of vaccine (WHO).

Dr. Al-Najjar also clarified that they were in the process of contacting the WHO regional office in order to obtain a professional opinion, acquire the necessary recommendations, and make preparations for the pilgrimage season.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has yet to issue a memorandum or announcement about this year’s pilgrimage procedure.

The General Authority for Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced that it is completely prepared for the Haj season and is awaiting word from the Saudi authorities.

