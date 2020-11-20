Libya

Stephanie Williams asks UN to blacklist anyone who violates peace talks

BY Libyan Express

The 15-member Security Council is able to impose an asset freeze or travel ban on individuals or entities. [Photo: UN]
The acting United Nations Libya envoy pressed the UN Security Council on Thursday to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace efforts after the warring parties agreed a ceasefire and Libyan participants in political talks set a date for elections.

The 15-member Security Council is able to impose an asset freeze or travel ban on individuals or entities.

”This council has tools at its disposal including to prevent obstructionists from jeopardising this rare opportunity to restore peace in Libya. I call on you to use them,” acting UN Libya envoy Stephanie Williams told the council.

Last month the two major sides – the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar forces – agreed to a ceasefire and Libyan participants in political talks last week set Dec. 24, 2021 as the date for election.

