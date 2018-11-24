Suspected ISIS attack on Libya’s desert town leaves nine killed

  • Saturday 24 November 2018
Tazirbu town in Libya’s desert (Photo: Internet)

Gunmen raided on Friday Tazirbu town – deep in Libya’s southern desert – killing nine people and kidnapping several others, a resident told Reuters, while Libyan officials blamed the attack on the militant ISIS groups.

A military source said the attackers had occupied a police station in the oasis town of Tazerbo, north of Kufra, until residents expelled them.

The source also told Reuters that the attackers were believed to belong to ISIS.

The town listed six residents on its website as having been killed. A resident said nine people had been killed and 10 wounded, adding that the attackers had kidnapped several policemen and civilians.
