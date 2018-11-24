Suspected ISIS attack on Libya’s desert town leaves nine killed

Gunmen raided on Friday Tazirbu town – deep in Libya’s southern desert – killing nine people and kidnapping several others, a resident told Reuters, while Libyan officials blamed the attack on the militant ISIS groups.
A military source said the attackers had occupied a police station in the oasis town of Tazerbo, north of Kufra, until residents expelled them.
The source also told Reuters that the attackers were believed to belong to ISIS.
