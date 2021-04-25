Syria approves 14 candidates for presidential election
Fourteen Syrian candidates have announced their nomination for the presidential elections slated for next month, in addition to current President Bashar Al-Assad, RT reported on Friday.
Until Thursday, the People’s Assembly of Syria had received 12 application for the presidency, as well as the application filed by Al-Assad.
Today, the People’s Assembly of Syria announced that two more applications approved by the Supreme Constitutional Court were received.
According to the Syrian Constitution, a candidate for the presidency must obtain 35 votes in parliament. An MP is allowed to only vote for one nomination.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- 172 migrants drown off Libyan coast after boat capsizes - April 25, 2021
- Syria approves 14 candidates for presidential election - April 25, 2021
- Egypt raises domestic fuel prices by 4% - April 25, 2021