World

Syria approves 14 candidates for presidential election

BY Libyan Express
Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma vote at a polling station in the parliamentary elections in Damascus, Syria, July 19, 2020. [Photo: AP]

Fourteen Syrian candidates have announced their nomination for the presidential elections slated for next month, in addition to current President Bashar Al-Assad, RT reported on Friday.

Until Thursday, the People’s Assembly of Syria had received 12 application for the presidency, as well as the application filed by Al-Assad.

Today, the People’s Assembly of Syria announced that two more applications approved by the Supreme Constitutional Court were received.

According to the Syrian Constitution, a candidate for the presidency must obtain 35 votes in parliament. An MP is allowed to only vote for one nomination.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
World

Pakistan offers to help India tackle Covid-19 outbreak

Selected

Turkey rejects Biden calling Armenian events of 1915 ‘genocide’

World

Saudi Arabia set to ban imports of Lebanese Fruits and Vegetables on 25th April

World

Houthi rebels kills top commander in Yemen

Submit a Correction

For: Syria approves 14 candidates for presidential election

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.