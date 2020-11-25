Tangier: Unification of Parliament is the start to ending Libyan conflict

Tuesday, November 24th, marked the continuation of the dialogue sessions between members of the House of Representatives concerning the unification of the parliament.

During the evening session of the meeting between members of the HoR from Tripoli and Tubrok, Morocco’s Foreign Minister considered that the gathering of more than 120 deputies, representing different political groups and Libyan regions to be a crucial precedent and a positive breakthrough in the efforts made by the Libyans to unite the Council and restore solidarity.

In his speech, the Moroccan Minister Nasser Bourita said that it is time for the House of Representatives to leave room for brotherhood and compassion, especially as the Council must represent the nation’s wide spectrum of opinions and aspirations, which are far from any inclination towards conflict and disrespect, considering that the Council meeting today.

“The meeting today reflects a clear and tangible reflection of the trust, degree of assurance and level of appreciation Morocco finds among the Libyan brothers and sisters in all their geographical and political orientations and affiliations, it is a trust we cherish and will do our utmost to preserve and strengthen.”

The three-day consultation, convened at the invitation of Habib El Malki Head of the Moroccan House of Representatives, is expected to discuss ways to resolve existing differences and end the Council’s division between the Tripoli-based Parliament which supports the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Tobruk based Parliament, which supports retired General Khalifa Hafter.

Libya’s deputies, during the last two days, participated in preliminary sessions preceding the official meeting, in one of the hotels in Tangier, in order to discuss the Council’s approach to unification and ending the state of division in the country’s legislative body.