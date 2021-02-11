Tanker withdraws from Libyan ports without oil due to ongoing strikes

An oil tanker withdrew from Libya’s easternmost port without loading any crude oil as a result of the ongoing strike by the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG).

The vessel, named Front Cruiser is the first to eave the port of Hariga without loading any cargo since the strike began late last month.

An inside source that asked to remain anonymous, reported that another tanker, the Delta Eurydice, cancelled its arrival date at Hariga and instead diverted to the country’s largest oil port, Es Sider.

Members of the PFG said in an earlier statement that the suspension of oil exports is a result of the failure of concerned parties to meet the assigned deadline and deliver the salaries of the PFG employees as well as ensure their continuity without any more delays and deductions.

The actions of PFG members further underscore the fragility of Libya’s resurgent production as it continues to struggle to maintain and increase productions due to the poor state of many pipelines, damages left behind by the war, a lack of resources and underfunding by the government as well as the strikes at the port.