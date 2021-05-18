Business

Technical Committee on Exchange Rate Consolidation set to begin meeting next Sunday

According to a source at the Central Bank, meetings of the Technical Committee on Exchange Consolidation will begin next week

BY Libyan Express

The Central Bank of Libya extended an invitation to the members of the Board of Directors of the CBL of Libya to attend the meeting. [Photo: CBL]
A source for the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) has revealed that the meetings of the Technical Committee on Exchange Consolidation will begin next Sunday, May 23.

According to the CBL, after meetings of the Technical Committee, the meeting of the Central Governing Council will be held with all its members.

The Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Libya extended an invitation to the members of the Board of Directors of the CBL of Libya to attend the first Board meeting of 2021 on Thursday, 3 June 2021.

The invitation includes a review of the report of the Technical Committee on Exchange Rate Consolidation on the topics referred to it.

