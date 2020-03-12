Tensions between Morocco and the UAE as diplomatic representation is minimized on both sides

Morocco has withdrawn its ambassador and consuls from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the fact that Abu Dhabi hasn’t appointed an ambassador to Rabat for over a year.

According to Maghreb Intelligence, an unprecedented diplomatic rift is now taking place between the UAE and Morocco as the latter’s ambassador Mohammed Ayet Ali has been returned home since last week after nine years in service.

Morocco also decreased the number of diplomats and consultants at its embassy in Abu Dhabi in response to UAE rejection to appoint an ambassador to Rabat for over a year now.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source close to law enforcement in Abu Dhabi has exclusively informed Middle East Monitor that Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed has ordered the reduction of Moroccans serving in the Emirati police force from 916 to an estimated 600 and for them to be replaced with Bangladeshis.

The decision comes at a time of deteriorating relations between Rabat and Abu Dhabi, especially as the two nations do not meet eye to eye in regards to the conflict in Libya.

Whilst the UAE along with Saudi and Egypt are in support of Khalifa Haftar – the UN-recognised government, based in the capital Tripoli enjoys the support of Morocco.

Morocco also played a key role in hosting and drafting the 2015 UN Agreement in Skhirat. Going against the position of the UAE, Morocco has also opted for a position of neutrality in the on-going Gulf blockade against Qatar.

Earlier last year, Rabat had accused Riyadh and Abu Dhabi of sabotage in the Kingdom when a documentary was aired against Morocco’s position in its regional conflict over Western Sahara, resulting in Morocco recalling its ambassadors to both countries.

It has been speculated that an additional reason could be the fact that the government in Morocco is seen as pro-Islamist in comparison to the Emirati authorities and the lower labour rates of employing Bangladeshis, whose government is secular.