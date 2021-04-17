The 444th Combat Brigade shuts down 11 militia headquarters in Tripoli

The 444th Combat Brigade, a security force aligned to the Libyan state, announced that 11 militia headquarters in tripoli have been shut down as a part of the security operation to sustain the stability of the city.

The unofficial headquarters were located in Salah al-Din, Sidra al-Shouk areas in the south of Tripoli.

In a statement, the brigade said that the operation is a part of continuous efforts to impose security and maintain the stability of the city, as well as restoring stolen property to the rightful owners.

The Brigade in recent days delivered several properties back to their owners, driving out the armed group and seized quantities of ammunition and weapons.

In light of the recent offensive on Tripoli launched by Khalifa Haftar and his forces, many out-law militia groups moved into Tripoli and have refused to leave despite the war coming to an end in 2020.

The armed groups are notorious for wreaking havoc by taking buildings for their residence without permission, destorying private property, openly stealing and harassing residents of the city without consequence.