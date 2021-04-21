Libya

The 444th Combat Brigade shuts down another 23 militia headquarters in Tripoli

The 444 Combat Brigade continues its massive security mission of ridding Tripoli of all militia forces

BY Libyan Express

The Brigade drove out these armed out-law forces and seized all their guns and ammunition. [Photo: The 444 Brigade]
The 444th Combat Brigade, a security force aligned to the Libyan state, announced that another 23 militia headquarters in Tripoli have been shut down as a part of the security operation to sustain the stability of the city.

The unofficial headquarters were located in Salah al-Din and Triq al-Shouk areas in the south of Tripoli, areas that served as battlefronts during the recent offensive launched on the city by forces loyal to field marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement, the brigade said that the operation is a part of continuous efforts to impose security and maintain the stability of the city, as well as restoring stolen property to the rightful owners.

The Brigade delivered all the stolen properties back to their owners, driving out the armed group and seized quantities of ammunition and weapons.

In light of the recent war against Tripoli, many out-law militia groups moved into the city and have refused to leave despite the war coming to an end in 2020.

The armed groups are notorious for wreaking havoc by taking buildings for their residence without permission, destroying private property, openly stealing and harassing residents of the city without consequence.

